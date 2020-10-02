By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial American rapper, Daniel Hernandez popularly known as Tekashi69 or 6ix9ine has reportedly been hospitalized after an overdose of diet pills and caffeine.

According to The Shade Room, the 24-year-old, during an interview, confirmed that he was admitted to a Florida hospital on Tuesday following his adverse reaction to the combination of substances.

He said his overdose was a result of taking a cup of coffee with two Hydroxycut pills instead of the recommended daily dosage of one.

Tekashi said the combination of diet supplements and caffeine caused his heart rate to accelerate and began to “sweat excessively” soon after his consumption.

The rapper further revealed that he was using Hydroxycut pills because of his serious weight gain during his time in prison adding that he was more than 200 pounds and has now lost about 30 pounds.

“Tekashi also tells us that he was only taking hydroxycut and not drugs—not just because he doesn’t do drugs—but because of his strict probation that would send him right back to the slammer if he was poppianna.

“In addition, 69 tells us that he gained a lot of weight after he left prison and was over 200 lbs at one point. He’s currently down to 177 lbs and plans to keep going until he’s 150 lbs before he makes his return to the ‘gram,” The Shade Room stated.