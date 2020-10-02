By Agency Reporter

Third seed Dominic Thiem was not at his best but he had enough firepower on Friday to see off the challenge from Norway’s Casper Ruud.

Thiem posted an emphatic 6-4 6-3 6-1 win against Ruud to march into the fourth round of the French Open.

The U.S. Open champion, who lost the last two finals at Roland Garros to Rafa Nadal, struggled with his serve in the opening set and faced six breakpoints.

He improved as the match progressed under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Facing the 21-year-old Ruud for the first time, the Austrian broke the 28th seed’s serve six times and hit 32 winners to seal the match with a fifth ace on his second match point.

Thiem, 27, will next meet the winner of the match between former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and local hope Hugo Gaston.