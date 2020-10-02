US House Democrats narrowly pushed through their $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package Thursday evening, but the bill may be dead on arrival.

This is because of objections from the White House and top Republicans in the Senate..

Republicans said the Democrats’ plan still costs too much, although Democrats have reduced the price tag by over a trillion dollars since May.

The House vote was 214-207. Eighteen Democrats did not support the bill.

The bill re-authorises the small business Paycheck Protection Program and provides another round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

It also makes a provision of $225 billion for education, $57 billion for child care, $75 billion for COVID-19 testing and tracing, and relief for the airline and restaurant industries.

It also includes increased food assistance benefits, $436 billion in state, local, and tribal government funding, more OSHA worker protections, $3.6 billion for election resources and a restoration of the $600 a week boosted unemployment payments.