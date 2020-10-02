Hope Hicks, a close aide of US President Donald Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, reports quoting Bloomberg said.

Ms. Hicks, 31, travelled with the president on Air Force One to and from the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and to his campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported The White House as saying there is no indication that Trump has contracted the virus.

“The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” deputy White House press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement that did not address Ms. Hicks.

“White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the president and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the president is traveling.”