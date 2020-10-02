News that US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive to coronavirus has triggered many jokes and sarcasms on Twitter.

Since Trump had labelled the virus ‘China virus’, one post suggested that Trump contracting the virus on 1 October could be poetic justice.

1 October is China’s National Day.

Another post suggested that Trump should take Lysol disinfectant to treat the virus as the hashtag #TrumpHasCovid went viral.

Wonder if this lady is on the way to the White House with the demon sperm to save Trump#TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/lggouIbp9D — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 2, 2020

This guy literally said Covid was a HOAX now that #TrumpHasCovid you mfs say y’all will be praying after 200k plus ppl have passed away‼️ pic.twitter.com/z4VEsAZme2 — 💜MAMBAKOBE4L💛💭📍 (@Mambakobe4lW) October 2, 2020

There goes any credible claim of having the virus contained. You couldn’t even keep it out of the White House. #TrumpHasCovid https://t.co/OewENtGoQH — Movement for a People’s Party (@4aPeoplesParty) October 2, 2020

The Rona in Trump wondering why he's not drinking bleach #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/WMYjUBEFxl — Prophetic Phonetics (@RasKanji) October 2, 2020

Donald Trump has Covid-19, but the genius President has a full proof strategy to beat it. #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/QdMdFAPEWA — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) October 2, 2020

Just two nights ago @realDonaldTrump mocked @JoeBiden for always wearing a mask, made fun of the size of his mask, & again claimed experts still question masks. His irresponsible & incompetent handling of the pandemic has cost so many lives. He’s unfit to lead. #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/aTjZUyrBHr — Dean Wallace 🗳🗽 (@deanofdublin) October 2, 2020

Happy Friday everybody, maybe a cocktail 🍸 of bleach, Hydroxychloroquine with a dash of Lysol will do him good! #TrumpHasCovid — ༺🦋༻ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ༺🦋༻ (@LepapillonBlu) October 2, 2020

Trump got the ‘china virus’ on the National Day of China🤭 #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/gei2A0HEk8 — Petit Mützig ikonje🍺 (@Madvan_) October 2, 2020

only way to save his old ass now #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/RvMedBhZzt — ᑕOᐯIᗪ TᗩᔕK ᖴOᖇᑕᗴ🦠 (@CovidTASKforce) October 2, 2020