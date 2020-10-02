A caricature of Trump being treated with lysol

News that US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have tested positive to coronavirus has triggered many jokes and sarcasms on Twitter.

Since Trump had labelled the virus ‘China virus’, one post suggested that Trump contracting the virus on 1 October could be poetic justice.

1 October is China’s National Day.

Another post suggested that Trump should take Lysol disinfectant to treat the virus as the hashtag #TrumpHasCovid went viral.

Here are some posts:

