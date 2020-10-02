Augustine Miles Kelechi, 27, popularly known as Tekno or Slim daddy, is out with the official video of his latest record dubbed ‘PuTTin.’

The Nigerian Afrobeat, hip-hop singer and songwriter, dropped the visuals produced by Spax and directed by TG Omori, which has already garnered over 40,000 YouTube views after its release today.

He is a native of Ivo Local Government Area, of Ebonyi State, Nigeria.

The musician was enrolled in a music school at age eight, where he learned and mastered the rudiments of playing the piano and guitar.

He is the elder brother to Starboy label act Spotless.