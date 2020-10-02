The following is the text of a statement from Sean Conley, physician to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, moments after both of them tested positive to coronavirus:

I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments”.

Meanwhile a tweet by Hope Hicks, Trump’s close aide who was first diagnosed with the virus, suggested that Trump may have contracted virus in the past.

“The news is true. I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. Thankfully, I have access to the same medication @realDonaldTrump used to beat COVID a couple times in the past few months. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers”.

In another tweet she said with a tinge of sarcasm: “The news is true. Thankfully, I have access to healthcare and I’m white, which means I’ll be ok”

.