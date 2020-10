Studio Brat CEO, award winning singer-songwriter and performer Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, has released the video for her ‘No Longer Beneficial’ single.

“No Longer Beneficial” was produced by Blaisebeatz and it’s video directed by Gizelle Hernandez. The record is off her latest body of work entitled ‘Restless II.’

The EP Restless II has records like No Longer Beneficial, There for You, City Lights, Triggered, Underserving, and Bite The Dust to it’s credit.