By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian hip hop performing and recording artiste Simisola Ogunleye popularly known as Simi has dropped her long-awaited body of work ‘Restless II’.

The project which serves as her fourth studio project is coming six years after Simi dropped ‘Restless I’

The 6-tracked EP features the melodious singer with rapper Ms Banks, WurlD, and her husband Adekunle Gold.

The project is produced by Sess, Oscar, and others, and mixed by Simi herself who is also a fast-budding producer.

Restless II has No Longer Beneficial, There for You, City Lights, Triggered, Underserving, and Bite The Dust.

In its 2 hours of release, Restless II as garnered over 80,000 listens on Audiomack, YouTube and other music platforms.

Stream Here.