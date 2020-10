Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol, are excited as their guitarist, Polycarp Otieno, popularly known as Fancy Fingers and his wife, Amanda have welcomed their first child.

Fancy Fingers, in a caption for his wife and child wrote: For all those asking how Baby O and Mama O are doing, wako feet tu sana! 😍😍

The boy band was initially an acappella group formed in Nairobi, Kenya by vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano and Savara Mudigi in 2005. Polycarp Otieno joined before they named themselves Sauti.