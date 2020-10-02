By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Veteran Nigerian musician, Alhaja Salawa Abeni Alidu is saddened after remembering the death of her first born son who died 20 years ago.

She recalled the sad event today via her Instagram page.

Her son, Idris Olanrewaju Adefolajuwon Akanji Adepoju died in a car accident years ago on October 2nd.

The loss of her son caused her a major setback in her musical career, according to her.

Abeni said that while mourning him, people began to ask if she was still a singer.

She prayed for all her fans not to experience the loss of a child and thanked those who stood by her.

Nigerian celebrities like Saheed Balogun, Koffi the comedian amongst others sent condolence messages