By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Veteran Nigerian musician, Alhaja Salawa Abeni Alidu is saddened after remembering the death of her first born son who died 20 years ago.
She recalled the sad event today via her Instagram page.
Her son, Idris Olanrewaju Adefolajuwon Akanji Adepoju died in a car accident years ago on October 2nd.
The loss of her son caused her a major setback in her musical career, according to her.
Abeni said that while mourning him, people began to ask if she was still a singer.
She prayed for all her fans not to experience the loss of a child and thanked those who stood by her.
Nigerian celebrities like Saheed Balogun, Koffi the comedian amongst others sent condolence messages
Hmmm!! Today the 2nd of October makes it 20yrs that you left me. My first son Idris Olanrewaju Adefolajuwon Akanji Adepoju. It still feels like yesterday but it’s 20 years already. Your death caused alot of pains in my life. Lanre, your death changed my life completely, it also affected my career negatively to the extend that people ask me if I am still singing. But all the same I thank almighty Allah for strength and the grace to continue living. 😭😭 And everyone that stood by me since that time till now. And I use this opportunity to pray for all the parents out there “ENI RI IKU OMO NI AGBARA OLOHUN O” 🙏🏽🙏🏽 and to the ones that have experienced it, “IDUNNU TON BORI IBANUJE NI OLOHUN ASE FUN GBOGBO WA” 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Aameen. You would’ve been 37 years old this year. 😊 I miss you, your siblings miss you, and we all love you very much but Allah loves you most.💙💙💙 Till we meet again. Continue to rest in the Lord’s blossom. Alhaja Salawa Abeni, MOTHER. 😩😩💔
