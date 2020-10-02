By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Dare-devil armed robbers have invaded Wema Bank in Iyin-Ekiti area of Ekiti State and carted away millions of naira in broad day light operation.

The robbers were said to have stormed the bank around 3:30pm on Friday and successfully carried out their operations for over 40 minutes without the police challenging them.

It was gathered that the robbers blew up the security doors of the bank with dynamite before carting away millions of naira.

Eyewitnesses said the robbers on getting to the bank shot sporadically several times into the air before gaining entrance into the bank to rob.

There was pandemonium in the area as shop owners abandoned their wares and ran for their lives, while vehicles quickly made U-turn to escape from the area.

Residents are angry that policemen from Police Station in the area just 500 metres away did not respond until the robbers had gone.

Sunday Abutu, Police Public relations Officer, Ekiti Police Command said the police responded immediately they got information about the robbery and that they were still chasing the robbers.

According to him, the police got a distress call from Iyin Ekiti about the robbery and immediately dispatched its men and officers to the place.

He said the robbers were being chased and that the police were determined to arrest the culprits.