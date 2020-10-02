Michael Adeshina

Answers to the questions concerning the well being of President Donald Trump have been provided by Dr. Sean Conley.

Trump had announced early on Friday that he and the first lady, Melania Trump contracted COVID-19.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am (6 am in Nigeria) Friday.

President Trump, who is known to be very active on Twitter, has now been absent from the app for over 16 hours – an unusual occurrence that has raised questions concerning his well-being.

However, in a statement released by the White House, the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Trump received a “single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday.

The statement titled “Health Update on President Donald J. Trump” further revealed that he completed the infusion without incident.

However, the statement noted that as of this afternoon, President Trump remains “fatigued” but in good spirit, while the First Lady remains well with only a mild cough and headache.

A further update by Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed that President Trump will now be flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for further medical evaluation.

“At the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” press secretary McEnany said.