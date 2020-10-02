By Raji Rasak

The police in Lagos have arrested another convener of the “Fix Badagry-Lagos Road” protest for participating in Thursday’s demonstration over the deplorable condition of the expressway.

Ovi Kuponu was arrested on Friday when he went to deliver food for the two protesters earlier detained at Badagry police station.

The three arrested “Fix Badagry-Lagos Road” protesters -Mark Akande, Ovi Kuponu and Kazeem Olagunro – had been moved to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID), Panti, Yaba.

Recall that the police on Thursday arrested two conveners of the “Fix Badagry-Lagos Road” protest at Aradagun area of the expressway and took them into custody.

Hundreds of Badagry youths had on Thursday protested the deplorable state of the Lagos – Badagry expressway at Mowo/Aradagun area.

The police, however, dismantled the protest, chased away the protesters and arrested two of the conveners.

Earlier before his arrest, Akande had called on Lagos State and Federal Government to fix the expressway “because the road has become a death trap to all and sundry in the area.

“At present, nobody wants to come to Badagry because of the deplorable state of the expressway.

“We are here today, to make sure that Gov. Sanwo-Olu, President Buhari and all stakeholders know that the road in Badagry has become a shame.

“We are out to get the government to fix the road,” he had said during the protest on Thursday.

