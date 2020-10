Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) label boss Olamide, aka Baddo Sneh is out with the track list of his highly anticipated body of work entitled “Carpe Diem.”

The 12-track album boasts of artists like Omah Lay, Fireboy DML, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Bad Boy Timz, and Phyno. The producers include P. Prime, Pheels, ID Cabasa, Young John, and V. Stix.