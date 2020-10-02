Michael Adeshina

Not even the coronavirus pandemic could stop Nigerian rapper Erigga from getting married in 2020.

Erigga with the real name Erhiga Agarivbie tied the knot with his beautiful girlfriend.

The Nigerian rapper announced the good news on his verified Twitter account on Friday morning.

“Whenever there’s a big story in the media, look for the story they’re trying to distract you from ….I GOT MARRIED TO MY LOVE,” Erigga wrote.

The gifted rapper had announced the wedding plans in August 2020.

“#NIGGA2020 you no go fall in love or you want to make we push you Oct. 3rd?,” he wrote on Instagram.

Born on March 30, 1987, the rapper kickstarted his music career in 2010 and has continued to pull the strings in the Nigerian music industry with several hit tracks.

He had released ‘A Trip To The South’, an album, in 2017, and followed it up with ‘Motivation’, a single, in 2018.

He also collaborated with several other Nigerian music heavyweights including Olamide, Orezi, Skales, Duncan Mighty, M.I Abaga and Ice Prince.

The Delta-born rapper has snagged several award nominations including ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ and ‘Lyricist on the Roll’ at the 2012 edition of the Headies.

He has also made the headlines for his comment on socio-political issues affecting Africa. In March, Erigga observed that the continent needs to tackle the “colonial virus” after the coronavirus pandemic.

“After coronavirus, we also need to tackle the colonial virus (religion) in Africa. Church gathering was banned your safety and you’re protesting, spewing trash,” he had written.