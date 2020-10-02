The Shakers Foundation, a coalition of showbiz personalities posed for an adorable picture to celebrate Nigeria’s 6Oth independence.

“HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY NIGERIA,” they captioned the adorable picture.

The Shakers Foundation is made up of celebrities in the sports and entertainment industries.

They include; Mutiu Adepoju (ex-Super Eagles); Yemi Solade (Actor &Film-Maker); Ugochukwu Stephen (Ruggedman- Rapper & UN Peace Ambassador); Foluke Daramola (Actress).

Others are Aralola Olamuyiwa (Singer Talking Drummer and Culture Ambassador); Saheed Mohammed (a.k.a Funky Mallam-Actor, Comedian); Kemi Afolabi (Actress, Film-Maker and Human Rights Activist); Oge Okoye (Actress and Film-Maker).

Also in the team; Murphy Afolabi (Actor and Film-Maker); and Yomi Fabiyi (Actor, Film-Maker and Human Rights Ambassador).