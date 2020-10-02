By Rita Iliya

The Niger state government on Friday threatened to again close the Minna-Bida and Minna-Zungeru Roads to articulated vehicles, over the collapse of two bridges on the roads.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger stated this during the tour of some of the Federal and State Government-owned roads in the state.

Earlier, the state government had on Sept. 15, restricted the movement of vehicles on state-owned roads, which were temporarily reopened after a meeting with Federal Government officials.

Bello stated that the government was yet to meet up with the agreement of carrying out remedial work on the Bida-Lapai-Lambata and Mokwa-Tegina-Birnin-Gwari trunk A Roads, as well as the repairs on the Minna-Suleja Road.

While inspecting the roads, Bello said that the state government had commenced repairs of some portions on the Minna-Suleja Road to make it passable.

“We can’t fold our hands and see our people go through so much hardship; we will continue to do what we can, because we have exhausted the state’s resources in the past on these roads.

“FG is already aware of our plight. So, there is no need to discuss with them again. I will have to face my problem, and by doing that is to close the Minna-Bida Road again,” Bello said.

Meanwhile, the governor stated that the agreement between the Niger state and the Federal Government was to reopen the road for two weeks, for remedial work on the Federal roads, before closing the state-owned roads again for proper work.

He noted that the contracts had been awarded for the construction of the Federal roads in the state, adding that the pace of work was slow as a result of poor funding from the Federal government.

Bello urged the Federal government to urgently intervene; otherwise the northern part of the country would soon be completely cut off from the South-East and the South-West.

NAN