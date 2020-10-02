Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has accused his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, of planning to militarise Ilaje Local Government during the October 10 governorship election.

He said the plan was aimed to intimidate the people and discourage them from coming out to vote with a view to giving the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) a conducive atmosphere to rig the election.

Akeredolu, who spoke through the spokesman for his campaign organization, Olatunde Richard, said Ilaje people were determined to vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC), to ensure their son, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his running mate, is voted into power.

He said the people must be allowed to exercise their franchise without intimidation or fear on election day.

The governor said: “This dubious plan by the ZLP should not only be condemned, but prevented from happening.

“While we are calling on the security agencies to intervene and save Ondo State from electoral violence and deliberate intimidation, we urge our supporters across the state, particularly the people of Ilaje, to remain calm, but say no to intimidation and evil plans by the ZLP and their cohorts.

“We trust that the security agencies, particularly the military, will be above board and discharge their duty as an unbiased actor.”

The Chief Press Secretary to Ajayi, Babatope Okeowo, said: “They are jittery of the fact that they have lost the governorship election. Why Ilaje Local Government Area? APC is threatened by the growing popularity of ZLP and its candidate in the council. How do you expect the people to support a government that siphoned OSOPADEC funds and abandoned the people in darkness for four years?

“I implore security agencies to investigate the ruling party and prevent any attempt to foment any ploy by APC to cause crisis and rig the election on that day.

The people will speak with their votes and vote for ZLP and Agboola Ajayi. “