Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and will be missing in action against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The 28 year-old Senegal winger is the second player to test positive in recent dadys.

New signing, Thiago Alcantara also returned a positive result for Covid-19 this week.

Liverpool confirmed Mane had exhibited some “minor symptoms” of coronavirus but overall fells “in good health”.

And then Mane on Instagram issued a statement about his status:

“Hello I´ve been tested positive but I am feeling good and not showing heavy symptoms. I will begin my quarantine and recovery process immediately

Make sure that you stay safe and follow all rules to protect yourself and your loved ones to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 Virus spreading all over the world

“I will be back stronger than before! We will get through this together.”