By Preye Campbell

Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma has decided to switch allegiance to the Nigerian national team.

Akpoguma, 25, was born to a German mother and a Nigerian father and has represented the Germany U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U20 teams, and also featured in more than 60 games.

Since he is yet to play for the Germany senior team, Akpoguma remains eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

And he has now mentioned that he is excited for the new challenge with Gernot Rohr’s men.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time. I am now at an age where I have already gained experience at the European level with TSG and feel ready to play for my homeland,” Akpoguma told the club website.

“It makes me incredibly proud, and I am positively excited. I’m really looking forward to getting to know the team.”

The Bundesliga player has been at Hoffenheim since 2015 and made 18 league appearances for the Kraichgauer last season, helping them to finish sixth in the campaign.

Manager Rohr has revealed that Akpoguma will not make his bow in the forthcoming friendly games as he awaits clearance from FIFA.

“It’s too soon to expect him to play our two friendlies in October, but hopefully for the Nations Cup qualifiers in November,” Rohr said.

Akpoguma adds to Rohr’s rich-list of players who have switched allegiance since he took charge in 2016. Some of the other players to have chosen Nigeria to include Ola Aina, Brian Idowu, Tyronne Ebuehi, Joe Aribo, Maduka Okoye, Kingsley Ehizibue and Cyril Dessers.