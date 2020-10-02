Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger of President Donald Trump in the November election has offered get-well prayers for him.

In a tweet on Friday, Biden said:

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family”.

Trump who had spent the last six months downplaying the seriousness of the virus announced he and his wife were gutted early on Friday.

The announcement followed reports that a very close aide Hope Hicks had been diagnosed with the virus.

Trump then said he and First Lady Melania Trump would be going into quarantine.

The first couple’s tests later came back positive.

So far, both are not showing symptoms of the disease yet.