US Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden said he and his wife, Jill tested negative to coronavirus.

In a Twitter post about noon Delaware time, Biden ended fears that he could have been exposed to the virus on Tuesday when he met President Trump, in the chaotic debate in Cleveland.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Biden’s negative test comes as his campaign fumed that Trump failed to formally inform it of his COVID-19 status.

Politico attributed the anger to some members of the Biden campaign.

“People on the Biden campaign have every right to be upset”, wrote Politico

“Donald Trump and his coronavirus spreading family and crew violated the rules by refusing to wear masks at the debate.

“The President and his traveling COVID spreading circus put everyone at risk with their selfish behaviour”.