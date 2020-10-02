By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill are wishing President Donald Trump and his wife, Melanie quick recovery.

Trump and his wife have been brought down by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic and are now isolating.

Biden, in a tweet on Friday said he and his wife sent their thoughts to Trump and Melanie for a swift recovery.

He said they would continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted.

Trump had earlier tweeted that he and his wife had contracted Coronavirus and were now isolating.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” he tweeted.

Trump’s test for COVID-19 was necessitated by his close partner, Hope Hicks contracting the deadly virus.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!,” Trump had tweeted.

