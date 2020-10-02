Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former U.S. president, turned 96 on Thursday.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, were treated to a drive-by birthday parade outside their home in Plains, Georgia, according to the Carter Center.

The parade was organized by members of the local community and Maranatha Baptist Church.

On social media, many people sent their wishes to the 39th U.S. president for his birthday.

A Democrat, Carter served as U.S. president from 1977 to 1981.

During his terrm, he oversaw the normalization of diplomatic ties between the United States and China.