Michael Adeshina

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), a record label owned by Popular Nigerian entertainer Davido, will soon announce the signing of its first female artiste.

Davido made this known in a statement he released on Friday afternoon.

“Boutta (I’m about to) sign my first female Artist!!! It’s boutta be litt!!!!!,” the 30 BG boss wrote on Twitter.

This is another great news coming from Davido’s camp a day after he purchased N200m Lamborghini to mark Nigeria’s independence.

David definitely knows how to take good care of himself and to help young Nigerians.

Notable names currently in his camp includes Dremo, Mayorkun, Yonda, and Peruzzi. And it’s very certain that the new female artiste is about to make huge fame and money.

Congratulations to whoever the DMW Boss has chosen.