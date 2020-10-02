Big Brother Naija finalist Victoria Adeyele popularly called Vee has said she foresees a bright future with Neo Akpofure, her love interest in the Big Brother house.

Both housemates became very intimate since the second week of the show all through the finals. Their romance story was with a lot of ups and downs but even after the show it looks like both are not ready to back off.

They have both been sighted publicly together since the show ended on many occasions.

During their media tour after the reality TV show, Vee commended Neo for the kind of love he has shown to her. She also said she would not part easy with him because she foresees a good future with him.