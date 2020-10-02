By Jennifer Okundia

To mark the 2020 Green October Event, reality TV stars Lilo and Nengi, stepped out in a white and lemon outfit, which saw them looking radiant.

The La Mode Magazine and La Mode Disability Foundation held the sixth edition of its annual event to create awareness, appreciate and support persons living with disabilities.

This year’s event, took place at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, with the theme “Disability Inclusion in the post-COVID-19 Era” .

The dress code was Green or a white outfit or a mixture of both colours. Captioning her post, Nengi wrote “A little spice of elegance to brighten your day. All glammed up for today’s media rounds.”

While Lilo said “Happy Independence Day. My look for the Green October Event 2020 @lamodemag 😌” See some pictures: