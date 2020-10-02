By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Federal Government has asked school administrators to fully reopen of all schools in the country.

Schools in the country have been shut since March in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Minister of Education Adamu Adamu during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday said all institutions are to adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools earlier announced by the presidential task force.

In his announcement, all unity schools should open by October 12 “while states and private schools will determine their own modalities of reopening.”

Lagos, Oyo, Kano, and Enugu have since announced dates for the reopening of schools in their states.