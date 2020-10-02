By Jennifer Okundia

With a million followers and counting, season 5 housemate of the just concluded Big Brother Naija show Erica Nlewedim, isn’t slowing down any time soon.

To mark Nigeria’s Independence on Thursday, the actress who was disqualified from the game, took to Instagram to release pictures from her latest shoot, where she is rocking a native outfit.

“Happy Independence Day Nigeria

Let love always win” she said in her caption.

Her post comes after she released a video, answering questions from fans and revealing that she does not hate the BBNaija winner Laycon, whom she had a fight with, that led to her disqualification.