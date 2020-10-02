By Abankula

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 10 suspected cyber criminals in Ibadan, capital of Oyo state.

The suspects are Isaac Ogundayo; David Ayodele; Etiowe Kelvin; Seun Afolabi; Saheed Olalekan; Oluwatobi Damilola; Sukanmi Odofin; Ademola Okunola.

Others are Joseph Damilare and Abass Sodiq.

They were arrested Friday in their hideout at Ajinde Road 4, off Akala-Expressway, Ibadan in the early hours of the day by operatives of the Commission from the Ibadan Zonal Office.

Their arrest followed credible intelligence and many weeks of surveillance on the location.

Several fraudulent documents and other instruments of fraud were recovered from them at the point of the arrest.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.