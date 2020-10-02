By Taiwo Okanlawon

EbonyLife Films has announced a virtual red carpet premiere and Netflix Watch Party, for their Netflix Original film Òlòtūré, debuting on Friday 2nd October.

The first-ever virtual red carpet premiere is to ensure that fans do not feel left out of the glamorous occasion.

Aside from exclusive private screenings in Lagos and Los Angeles, and the Carthage Film Festival in Tunisia, this is the first time the film which has been building since 2019 will be seen.

The expectation has only increased since Netflix announced a few weeks ago that Òlòtūré will be only the second Nigerian film to be released as a highly coveted Netflix Original.

On Friday 2nd October at 7:00 p.m., the cast, producers, and Nollywood celebrities will begin sharing photos from the virtual premiere red carpet, using the hashtag #xxxxxx, and at 8:00 p.m. (WAT) viewers are invited to join the fun by tuning in to the Netflix Watch Party and chat to Mo Abudu, cast members and crew, directly via live chat.

Celebrity guests have been asked to wear black to highlight the seriousness of the movie’s theme and to show support for women’s rights.

The event is a first for Nollywood and executive producer Mo Abudu is determined to ensure that EbonyLife fans are included, even if there is no physical event to attend, due to ongoing restrictions.

“Òlòtūré is the most important film we have ever made, and we want to do all we can to highlight the global problem of human trafficking that involves 21 million victims annually, including 800,000 from Nigeria and across Africa.

“We hope viewers will join us for the celebration while giving thought to the serious issues the film raises.”

Set in Nigeria, Òlòtūré is a viscerally depicted, unsettling thriller that tells the story of a young, naïve Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the shady underworld of human trafficking.

In her quest to uncover the truth, she pays the ultimate price – one that takes her to the verge of no return.

Òlòtūré was directed by Kenneth Gyang and stars Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Omowunmi Dada, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Wofai Fada, Bukola Oladipupo, Pearl Okorie, Ikechukwu Onanaku, David Jones David, Sambasa Nzeribe and Omawumi Megbele.

The direct link for the Netflix Watch Party was announced on Friday morning on EbonyLife Films’ social media page.