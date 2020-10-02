By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian superstar and DMW label boss, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has revealed that his label would be signing its first female artiste.

The “FEM” singer who recently made the headlines for getting a brand new Lambogini worth 65 million naira is set to break the internet again.

The singer via his Twitter account revealed that he is about to sign a female artiste to his record label.

However, Davido did not give any details about who the artiste is but it hoped that she would be unveiled soon. He wrote; “BOUTTA SIGN MY FIRST FEMALE ARTIST!!! IT’S BOUTTA BE LITT!!!!!”

Boutta sign my first female Artist!!! It’s boutta be litt!!!!! — Davido (@davido) October 2, 2020

However, the new announcement has since left fans asking questions on social media, wondering if Davido did not sign Nigerian-born singer Rachel Akosua Funmilola Garton, also known as Lola Rae in 2016.

Some fans claim she was signed to HKN Music which is owned by Davido’s cousin, B-Red and co-owned by the singer and not DMW, as while thought.

Although, this is in contrast to Davido’s tweet in 2016 where he stated that she was signed to DMW.

Reacting to the new development, Lola Rae also confirmed she was never signed to DMW but Davido helped her push her music through the label.

She tweeted, “Excited to hear @davido is signing a new female artist!!! This is amazing amazing news! I was never signed to Davido he was just incredibly kind enough to help push & promote an upcoming artist aka myself! God bless him forever for that so so grateful.”

Excited to hear @davido is signing a new female artist!!! This is amazing amazing news! I was never signed to Davido he was just incredibly kind enough to help push & promote an upcoming artist aka myself! God bless him forever for that so so grateful ❤️ — Lola Rae (@LolaRaeMusic) October 2, 2020

Davido launched Davido Music Worldwide label in 2016 and went on to become one of the biggest labels in Nigeria housing popular stars such as Peruzzi, Mayorkun, Lil Frosh, Dremo, Yonda, Ichaba Idowest, May D, Lil Frosh amongst others.