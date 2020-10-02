By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

World leaders across the globe have begun to react after America’s president, Donald Trump and his wife, Melanie Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

The American President earlier today announced via Twitter that he has tested positive to the novel virus. He said he and Melanie, his wife would quarantine and get through it together.

Since then, world leaders have started sending the president their best wishes hoping the 74-year-old recovers quickly from the virus.

Boris Johnson, prime minister of the U.K said his best wishes are with President Trump and the first lady. He said further he hopes they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

Recall that earlier this year, Boris Johnson was also hit by the virus.

Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president also sent a message to the white house wishing President Trump a speedy recovery according to local news agencies.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished “his friend” a quick recovery. He sent his wishes to the American President via Twitter.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, who has been at loggerheads with President Trump over how the virus was handled, also sent his best wishes.

My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/6OUZT20huK — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 2, 2020

Germany’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel through a spokesperson sent her best wishes to the president and his wife and hopes they will recover soon.

European Council President Charles Michel in his message highlighted that Covid-19 is a “battle we all continue to fight,” and wished Trump a quick return to full health.

Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. #COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live. https://t.co/w5WH1pgvpB — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 2, 2020

Mike Pence, America’s Vice-President also said he and his wife were praying for the president and the first lady.

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

