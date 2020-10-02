By Benson Michael

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with scholar, politician, diplomat, and former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Buhari, in a statement lauded the retired academic for his contributions to scholarship as Political Science lecturer both in Nigeria and the United States of America, before venturing into active politics.

The President said Adeniran, who also was Ambassador to Germany from 2004-2007, “has served his country well, and left high standards for the younger generation to emulate and draw inspiration from.”

As a Knight of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Buhari noted that Sir Adeniran combined both the secular and spiritual, “and excelled in them all.”

Though retired from the academics, and now partisan politics, the president encouraged the former Director of Social Mobilization at MAMSER to continue serving God, humanity and country “with the immense intellect he has been endued with.”