By Abankula

United States Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for COVID-19.

Pence’s Press Secretary, Katherine Rose Miller released a statement:

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day.

“This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19.

” Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Trump announced that he and his wife announced they tested positive for the virus.

The announcement followed the diagnosis of Trump’s close aide Hope Hicks with the coronavirus.

The Trumps are now in self quarantine. Melania said both are ‘feeling good’.

Hicks had been with Trump and other senior staff aboard Marine One and Air Force One en route to the rally in Minnesota.

She also accompanied Trump to Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, along with members of the Trump family.

They did not wear masks during the debate, in violation of the venue rules.

Multiple White House staffers have previously tested positive for the virus.

Among them were Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and one of Trump’s personal valets.

*Reported with AP additional report