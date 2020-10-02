US President Donald Trump has shifted his Oval Office in White House to Walter Reed military hospital in Washington.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump will be spending the next few days in the hospital, where he had undergone several tests in the past.

“At the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” press secretary McEnany said.

Trump announced Friday that he and his wife had tested positive to coronavirus.

His statement came after his close aide, Hope Hicks also tested positive.

Since then, multiple reports said he showed fatigue and mild symptoms of the virus.