By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Coronavirus infections in Nigeria plummeted on Independence Day, but Lagos recorded a rise in new cases.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, released 153 new Coronavirus infections on Thursday, with Lagos raking in 81 cases.

The 153 cases represents a drop from the 201 cases recorded the previous day.

Lagos has continued to record uptick in Coronavirus infections. The 81 new cases it posted on Thursday is higher than the 77 cases it recorded on Wednesday.

States with double digit infections on Thursday are: Lagos (81 cases), Rivers (21 cases) and FCT (11 cases).

So far, total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria reached 59,001 on Thursday, with 50,452 survivors discharged and 1,112 deaths recorded.

How States record new cases on Thursday

Lagos-81

Rivers-21

FCT-11

Ogun-8

Kaduna-7

Oyo-6

Akwa Ibom-5

Osun-3

Katsina-3

Edo-2

Ebonyi-2

Nasarawa-2

Plateau-1

Kano-1

59,001 confirmed

50,452 discharged

1,112 deaths