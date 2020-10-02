Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message to virus-gutted US President Donald Trump and his wife, wishing them quick and full recovery.

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to Buhari on the media said is joining Americans and other well wishers to pray for the Trumps healing.

Trump announced early today that he and his wife Melania had been confirmed positive to coronavirus.

At the moment, the 74 year-old president only has slight symptoms.

“The President notes, with sympathy, that the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifests the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and difficulty in containing the spread”, Shehu said.

“While wishing the American First Family speedy turnaround in their current health status, President Buhari urges more compliance among Nigerians to protocols, and adherence to advice of medical doctors, particularly epidemiologists”, the statement added.