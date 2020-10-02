La Liga fans are scheduled to get a bouquet of exciting matches as GOtv brings all the live actions of La Liga matches this season.

GOtv Max and Jolli customers will be treated to a number of select matches. Games will be shown on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport.

The top clash out of Spain’s top flight for this round is definitely the meeting of Barcelona and Sevilla at the Camp Nou. These teams have traditionally produced high-scoring affairs in recent seasons, though post-lockdown they played out a 0-0 draw in June.

Another anticipated clash sees Atletico Madrid host Villarreal at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, on Saturday 3 October to air live on SS La Liga at 3pm, with two of Africa’s foremost players – Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze – going head-to-head.

Atletico Madrid hasn’t lost any of their first two games in La Liga this season, while Villarreal has played 4 games in La Liga so far, and they lost against Barcelona last weekend.

More on La Liga this weekend, Real Valladolid vs Eibar at 12pm, Real Sociedad vs Getafe at 5:30pm, Elche vs Huesca also at 5:30pm and Valencia will be hosting Real Betis at Mestalla at 8pm all on SS GOtv La Liga.

On Sunday 4 October on SS GOtv La Liga, we will see, Alaves take on Athletic Bilbao at 1pm, Osasuna vs Celta Vigo at 11am, while at 3pm, Levante will battle Real Madrid, Cadiz will take on Granada at 5:30pm. SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga.

Don’t miss the 2020-21 football season on SuperSport on GOtv. For the full football experience, reconnect or subscribe to any of these packages; GOtv Max & Jolli for selected matches.