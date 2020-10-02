Dorathy Bachor, the first runner-up in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, was rushed to the hospital on Friday morning.

The development was announced by her sister, Cynthia Bachor, on her Twitter page after fans complained of her absence from media rounds earlier today.

Cynthia in her post noted that Dorathy broke down and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Her tweet reads: “Rushing her to the hospital in the early hours of today is definitely the scariest thing that ever happened to me.”

“Pray for my baby to be back on her feet soon. Thank you guys for all the messages.”