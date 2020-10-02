By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian-British professional boxer, Anthony Joshua posted a video of himself making ‘Eba’ to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The two-time unified heavyweight champion made the popular Yoruba cuisine for himself and his team to mark Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration.

The WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion while preparing the food was also dancing to one of King Sunny Ade’s songs as some members of his camp were laughing at his displays.

Happy Independence 🇳🇬 Rate my technique out of 10? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ySWgixDv29 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 1, 2020

Since beating Andy Ruiz last year, Joshua is yet to return to the boxing ring.

However, there are rumours that a match between him and Tyson Fury is underway after Fury, considered to be among the best wrestlers in the world called for a fight with the unified heavyweight champion.

Fury after his victory against Deontay Wilder challenged Anthony Joshua to his four belts the IBF, IBO, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles.