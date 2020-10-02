The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has been informed of a major petroleum pipeline leakage at ABULE-SOBA, around Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Lagos State, Nigeria.

The agency and other first responders remain on high alert. The NNPC has been informed of the incident.

Members of the public are cautioned to proceed with extreme caution in and around the area to prevent any form of explosion or ignition from the naked flame.

However, it should be noted that an explosion and fire occurred in the Abule-Soba area on Sunday 15 March 2020.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the explosion and fire were caused when a truck rammed into gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant near a vandalized petroleum gas pipeline.

276,000 people were displaced according to the Lagos State Government. The number of casualties were 23 persons and 25 injured persons with 50 houses destroyed. This includes the students and the facilities at the Bethlehem Girls College, Abule-Ado which were destroyed.

NB: Please if you are around the area or know anyone living around the area, inform them about the recently discovered pipeline leakage.