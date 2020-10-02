By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Twenty-two suspects have been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command in connection with the killing of one policeman during attack on Station of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS and burning of one its official vehicles in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State on October 1.

Speculations are rife that the attack may have been carried out by suspected outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

A terse statement by SP Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of the Command confirming the attack said: “The incident is confirmed. Our SARS Office in Oyigbo was attacked. We lost one of our personnel and our patrol vehicle burnt. We have arrested 22 suspects in connection with the incident. Investigation is ongoing. We have also stabilized the area and security beefed up.”

However, more facts have emerged that gunmen numbering over 50, dressed in black top and black trousers set ablaze a Toyota hilux, vandalized a Sienna bus parked in front and sacked SARS station.

According emerging facts from eyewitnesses, over 50 fully armed men decked in black and armed with dangerous weapons and Petrol bombs, stormed SARS station at about 12am on October 1 and started shooting sporadically.

Regretting the incident, the President of Oyigbo Youths Association, Victor Nwachukwu, said “At about 12am on Independence day, men numbering over 50 wearing black attacked the SARS Office and in the process one police officer was killed. Immediately, I got the information, I called the SARS Commander to empathize with him. I also called neighbours who narrated that they heard massive sporadic gunshots.”