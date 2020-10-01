By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has given reasons why Nigeria may not remain together for much longer.
Fani-Kayode, who spoke on Thursday on the occasion of the nation’s Independent Day celebration, said Nigeria might not remain together longer lots of injustice in the land.
“Today we celebrate 60 years of independence from our former colonial masters. Sadly I am constrained to ask the following question: can our so-called “unity” be sustained for much longer?
“They say where there is no justice there cannot be any peace. Nigeria is a nation that is rife with injustice and where some people are regarded as being more equal than others.
“The ethnic, religious and regional divisions and cracks are widening and the anger of the people is rising. The bitter truth is that if things continue in this way Nigeria may not remain together for much longer,” he said.
According to Fani-Kayode, “I believe that if we cannot agree amongst ourselves and fix these problems quickly then there will be a separation. If we cannot live together in peace, harmony and as equals then there will be a break-up. If we cannot be happy together then there will be a divorce.
“We shall and must continue to at least attempt to build bridges of unity in order to engender peace and national cohesion but if anyone insists on saying that he is “born to rule” and that the rest of us were “born to serve” then we must and will go our separate ways.”
Kudos.@ Fani Kayode. Aptly stated.
The fault lines in Nigeria’s unity have been widening since this President came to power and kept shielding his Fulani herdsmen killers who move from state to state abducting, raping, killing farmers and subsequently razing farmlands without arrests and prosecutions.
If this President keep denying other ethnic groups infrastructural development but keep on building railway lines in Niger republic and Chad which are predominantly Fulani herdsmen killers countries, then, he is undoubtedly calling for the dissolution of Nigeria.
The Fulani herdsmen killers government can talk about non negotiability of Nigeria’s unity but soon they will find out, they are not leading Nigeria to the path of prosperity, growth and.development thus the clamour for the dissolution of Nigeria from different ethnic groups..
The progressives like the Oodua republic and IPOB are increasing agitating for the dissolution of Nigeria because they want to live peacefully in their own country without any encroachment from the Fulani herdsmen killers.
What a situation. I take a stroll. Nonsense.