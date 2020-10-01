Michael Adeshina

Celebrity couple, John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen announced the heartbreaking news of the loss of their baby named Jack.

This came after Chrissy was hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering heavy bleeding during her pregnancy.

The model and TV personality, who was expecting her third child with singer husband, was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday, hours after complaining of being “so bored” stuck at home because of her latest pregnancy being ruled high-risk.

However, the influential couple, who are parents to two children – Luna and Miles, announced the heartbreaking news via social media on Thursday.

The couple also released a set of photos, including one that saw them weeping as they held Jack swaddled in a blanket following the miscarriage.

The statement released by the couple reads: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.