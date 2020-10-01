US soccer team San Diego Loyal players walked away from the pitch during their match against Phoenix Rising. This was after a homophobic insult was directed at one of San Diego players.

The players forfeited their chances of reaching the playoffs despite leading 3-1 in the match. Previously, soccer players and teams have talked of walking off the pitch when confronted with homophobic or racist abuse.

The alleged abuse was directed at midfielder Collin Martin who came out as gay in 2018 after he was issued a red card at the end of the first half. The red card was eventually canceled.

Loyal’s players returned after the break but walked off when the referee blew his whistle.

Junior Flemmings, Phoenix player who was accused to have insulted Martin, however, has said the allegations are false.