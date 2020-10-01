By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nollywood actor and model, Alexx Ekubo has bought a car gift for his mother to celebrate his chieftaincy title in Imo State.

The actor in a video posted on Instagram presented the car gift to his mum. Alexx Ekubo captioned the post saying the car was to celebrate his chieftaincy title.

“I surprised my mum with a little gift, thank you, mum, for the constant prayers, it’s working. I Love you forever & a day mum.”

Watch video here:

Recall that last month Alex Ekubo was awarded the IKUKU chieftaincy title in Mbaise, Imo State. The Eze Umara 3 of Amumara Town, Mbaise kingdom placed a red cap on Alexx’s head and blessed him while the title was conferred on him.

Alexx is a popular model and an award-winning actor.

He was the first runner up at the 2010 Mr. Nigeria contest. He also won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award at 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in ‘Weekend Getaway’ produced in 2012.