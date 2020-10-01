By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

After a collaborative struggle by nationalists, Nigeria, on October 1st, 1960 gained her independence. With the Independence, predictions of a better future and system flowed.

However, after 60 years of self-rule, there is a gap between expectation and reality. The giant of Africa is still battling with poverty, bad leadership, human right violation, injustice, corruption among others.

As Nigeria and Nigerians celebrate her 60th Independence day anniversary, PM News correspondent, Nimot Sulaimon is on the street to get reactions.

Some were hopeful while some asked for better governance. Watch the video below