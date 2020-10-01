Filmmaker and Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham has officially dropped the latest vlog on her YouTube channel.

Abraham addressed the issue of fake love in this video.

A situation where an individual does not genuinely like someone, but they pretend they do.

Toyin’s movie ‘Fate Of Alakada’ dropped in all Cinemas today.

Toyin, 40, began acting in 2003, when Bukky Wright, a Nigerian film actress, visited Ibadan to shoot a movie.

Over the years, Toyin Abraham has produced, directed and featured in several Nigerian films, such as Alani Baba Labake and Ebimi ni.

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Yoruba film titled Ebimi ni during the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards alongside Joke Muyiwa, who was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Yoruba film titled Ayitale.